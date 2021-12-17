DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with Dallas-based Southwest Airlines have confirmed that company CEO Gary Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19.
The airline issued a statement that said:
“Although testing negative multiple times prior to the Senate Commerce Committee Hearing, Gary tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home, experiencing mild symptoms, and taking a PCR test. Gary is doing well and currently resting at home, he has been fully vaccinated and received the booster earlier this year. Gary’s symptoms continue to be mild, and each day he is moving closer to a full recovery.”