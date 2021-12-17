DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Winter break has officially started, but before students left Duncanville High School today, they lined the halls to give the football team a “D’ville-style” send off for the UIL 6A State Championship.
This afternoon, the football team paraded through the halls of the school behind cheerleaders, the drill team, and the band's drumline before walking out to the field for their last practice before the big game.
For the third time in four years, the DHS football team is returning to the UIL 6A State Championship game with the goal of bringing home the state's top title.
Kick-off will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Panthers will face North Shore High School in a rematch following their meetings in the 2018 and 2019 state championship games.