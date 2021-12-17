FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco Police Department said it has arrested seven students in connection with threats made against Frisco ISD schools this past week.
They also said that even more arrests are possible.
On Friday, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a statement that Frisco "officers responded to and investigated multiple school-related threats this past week. As a result, we arrested seven students and our ongoing investigations may lead to more arrests in the future."
Some of the students arrested were surprisingly young. “Among the arrests were middle school students who are learning a painful lesson at too young of an age,” said Shilson.
Shilson encouraged parents to talk to their kids about the consequences of making threats online. He also called for social media platforms to do more to prevent young people from making anonymous threats on their platforms.