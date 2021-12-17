CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Granbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a car possibly involved in a Dec. 13 fatality traffic crash.

Contact the Granbury Police Department if you recognize this car and know the owner. (credit: Granbury Police Department)

It happened on Highway 377E at Temple Hall Highway at 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said there’s evidence a car they think is a BMW was involved but didn’t stop. It should have damage on the driver’s side.

They’re in the process of collecting additional surveillance video and are asking for anyone who was headed east towards Fort Worth between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 to contact the Granbury Police Department or email them the footage.

Video can be sent to Crash Investigator Zac Anderson at zanderson@granbury.org or to to Detective Brent Blackmon at bblackmon@granbury.org.

If anyone witnessed this accident or can help identify the driver of the vehicle, please contact Detective Blackmon at 817-573-2648.

