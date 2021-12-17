GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Granbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a car possibly involved in a Dec. 13 fatality traffic crash.
It happened on Highway 377E at Temple Hall Highway at 2:30 p.m.
Investigators said there’s evidence a car they think is a BMW was involved but didn’t stop. It should have damage on the driver’s side.READ MORE: Students Give Duncanville High School Football Team A 'D'ville-Style' Send Off
They’re in the process of collecting additional surveillance video and are asking for anyone who was headed east towards Fort Worth between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 to contact the Granbury Police Department or email them the footage.
If anyone witnessed this accident or can help identify the driver of the vehicle, please contact Detective Blackmon at 817-573-2648.