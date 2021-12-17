CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:City of Fort Worth, DFW News, Humane Society of North Texas, Mega Adoption Event, Pets

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Humane Society of North Texas is teaming up with Fort Worth for a huge pet adoption event tomorrow.

HSNT and City of Fort Worth workers set up in anticipation for the adoption event. (Credit: HSNT)

READ MORE: 'She Was A Very Sweet, Helpful Young Lady': Neighbors Hold Vigil For Slain Dallas Teenager

On Friday afternoon, Fort Worth Police escorted over 1,000 pets from the HSNT to the Will Rogers Center in preparation for the event.

Police getting ready to escort animals to Will Rogers. (Credit: HSNT)

READ MORE: Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Police Officer

The adoption event begins tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.

A worker with the HSNT photographs a dog. (Credit: HSNT)

Event-goers who purchase an Early Bird pass will be able to get in line at 9 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Testifying Before Congress

All kinds of animals will be available to adopt, including cats, dogs, rats, birds, and more.

CBSDFW.com Staff