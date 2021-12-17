FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Humane Society of North Texas is teaming up with Fort Worth for a huge pet adoption event tomorrow.
On Friday afternoon, Fort Worth Police escorted over 1,000 pets from the HSNT to the Will Rogers Center in preparation for the event.
The adoption event begins tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.
Event-goers who purchase an Early Bird pass will be able to get in line at 9 a.m.
All kinds of animals will be available to adopt, including cats, dogs, rats, birds, and more.