DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 22-year-old Tyrone Davis is now in jail for the murder of 14-year-old Neveah Foster.

She was found on the side of Merrifield Road in West Oak Cliff early Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. Tonight, her neighbors are coming together outside her apartment for a candlelight vigil.

They say she was like a big sister to many of the kids in this community.

“She would always come to the house and get my son and play with my daughter,” Keeandra Dogier said.

“She would walk our children to the park – our younger kids that are still in elementary,” Lakesha Skipper said. “She was a very sweet, helpful young lady.”

“Just a lot of comfort going on at this moment,” Dogier said.

They say Davis was known in the area.

“I don’t know if he lived here but he was saw around here a lot,” Skipper said. “Now that this has happened and he has been revealed a lot of these young girls have come to us ladies, because there’s a lot of single mothers here, and they have let us know that he did try to pursue sexual relationships with them.”

Police have not confirmed this information, but neighbors believe Davis took advantage of a vulnerable person who had a history of mental health issues.

“She did take medication and I know she had seizures,“ Sipper said. “It really hurts.”

Davis’ bond has been set at $1 million.

Foster’s mother is raising money for her funeral expenses.