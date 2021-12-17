ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Yesterday, Rockwall Police arrested a Rockwall High School Student accused of threatening to shoot up the school.
On Thursday night at about 11:30 p.m., the Rockwall Police Department was alerted to a possible threat made against the high school made by an unknown male student. Police alleged that the student sent texts with pictures of plastic pellet guns and threats of a school shooting.READ MORE: Cedar Hill ISD Raises Custodian Pay To $15 Per Hour
Rockwall Police began an investigation with the coordination of Rockwall ISD and discovered that the source of the threats was a juvenile male student who was absent from school today.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Murder Of 14-Year-Old Dallas Girl
Officers found the student at home, where he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a 3rd degree felony.
Police said that there was no actual danger to students at any point during their investigation.MORE NEWS: Dallas Theater Center Cancels 'A Christmas Carol' Performances After Positive COVID Case
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724.