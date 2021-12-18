LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in Lubbock said they’re investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy.
In a press release, the Lubbock Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday night in an east Lubbock neighborhood.
When they arrived on the scene, they learned Cornelius Carrington, 4, had been shot. The young boy was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, but he was unable to overcome his injuries. He was pronounced deceased
Police said it appears the boy was shot during a drive-by shooting. As of Saturday, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
