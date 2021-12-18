GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Earlier today, Garland Police arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of killing a 22-year-old woman last night.
On Friday, Dec. 17 at about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot call from the 1700 block of South Third Street. When they arrived, they were told someone had been shot.
Police officers found Bianca Vasquez, 22, near the roadway in the 300 block of Bella Drive with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital, but did not survive and was pronounced deceased.
Police have identified Lucio Angel Ortega, 19, as the prime suspect in Vasquez's murder. He was arrested on a murder charge earlier today in Caldwell County and will be transferred to the Garland Detention Center. His bond has been set at $1 million.
Ortega has run into trouble with the law before. Police said he had previously been arrested this past June, but did not elaborate on the charges.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still searching for a motive.