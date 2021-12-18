ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s what everyone was hoping for; South Oak Cliff pulled off an amazing win, and the fans were loving every moment of it.
Every time South Oak Cliff scored, the crowd roared.
There was cheering and dancing. Everyone was excited for this team and to be a part of history.
"I think it's important everybody represents and understand that we have talent and we are just as successful as any other school," said South Oak Cliff fan Monte McCuin.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia was here and shared how monumental this win is for the school and the city of Dallas.
“The whole city of Dallas is excited for South Oak Cliff,” Garcia said. “One of the last times a Dallas ISD school was in a state championship game was in the 50s.”
The distinction is not lost on those who believe a football win is a score of positivity for Dallas.
Daniel Taylor said, "These kids work so hard year round to get to a state championship and we're showing that a DISD school can come from the inner city and make it to the state championship."
Lots of happy tears were shed at the end of the game, and everyone says they hope to be back again next year.