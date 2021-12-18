ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced in Atlanta to serve more than 12 years in federal prison for organizing online groups to share child pornography.
Michael Stephen Autry, 42, of Brownwood, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta to serve 12 and a half years in prison. He had pleaded guilty in June to distribution of child pornography.
Autry created multiple groups on the Kik messaging app to share child pornography. According to court documents, users in the groups were encouraged to "share pictures and videos of all things taboo."
He will be subject to lifetime supervision after he completes his prison term.
