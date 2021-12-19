EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The NFL-East leading Dallas Cowboys inched closer to their first playoff berth since 2018, riding their defense to a 21-6 win over the error-plagued New York Giants.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble and made two other big plays that led to touchdowns.
Dak Prescott threw for a touchdown, Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 13-yard run and the defense forced four turnovers, including Trevon Diggs' NFL-leading 10th interception.
The Cowboys (10-4) won their third straight.
Greg Zuerlein added three field goals. Graham Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 42 yards as the Giants (4-10) lost their third straight.
