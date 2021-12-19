DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder after discovering a male victim’s body this morning off of Logan Street.
At about 6:06 a.m., Dallas officers responded to a health and welfare call about a body near the American Fresh Produce Warehouse exit gate located at 2410 Logan Street.
When they arrived, police found the male victim unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, where they pronounced the man deceased at the scene from homicidal violence.
Officials did not release a specific cause of death.
Dallas Police said the man may have been white or Latino. He did not have any identification on him, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner will attempt to identify him using his fingerprints.
The motive and circumstances of this murder are under investigation, and the Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or via email.
Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers, which may offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.