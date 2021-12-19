SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Federal officials said Sunday evening that they are searching for an inmate missing from Seagoville Prison since yesterday.
On Dec. 18 at about 8 p.m., it was discovered that Josue Coy, 35, was missing from the satellite adjacent to the Federal Correction Institution (FCI) Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas.READ MORE: Amber Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Fairview Girl
Coy is described as a Latino man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’4″ and weighs about 135 lbs.READ MORE: Suspect In Rhome Car Crash That Killed A 5-Year-Old Child Arrested After Fleeing
Coy had been imprisoned in the minimum security facility, which houses about 96 male offenders, after being sentenced to 64 months for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.MORE NEWS: City Of DeSoto Partners With Chris Howell Foundation To Donate Toys & Food To Nearly 500 Kids
An internal investigation was initiated, and US Marshals are now asking anyone with information to contact them at 214-767-6486.