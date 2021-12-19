RHOME, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four law enforcement agencies were able to track down a man suspected of causing a fatal car crash that left one child dead and another injured.
Rhome Police said that early Sunday morning, a Texas DPS trooper saw Christopher Fowler, 18, driving on the wrong side of the road on 287.
Concerned that Fowler would cause an accident, the trooper attempted to stop the crash by driving parallel to him and cutting him off.
Despite his heroic effort, the officer was unable to make it in time and Fowler crashed into another vehicle occupied by two children, aged 5 and 14.
The 5-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene. The 14-year-old was seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital.
Fowler then fled the scene, leading law enforcement officers on a manhunt. DPS, Wise County, Rhome Police and a Texas Ranger were able to track Fowler down and arrest him.
Fowler has been charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of accident involving injury or death (death) and one count of accident involved injury or death (injury).