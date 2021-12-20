GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Highway Patrol Troopers arrested four people near Greenville today after a chase ended in a crash.
At about 3:40 p.m., Highway Patrol Troopers spotted a white Chevy Tahoe that is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery that took place in Lone Oak heading west on Highway 69.
They tried to pull the Tahoe over, but the suspects refused to stop and fled, leading the officers on a chase.
The chase ended when the Tahoe hit a black Camaro.
All four suspects were arrested and in custody. Some were injured, police said.
The driver of the Camaro was not harmed.
The investigation is ongoing.