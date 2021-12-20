CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, greenville, police chase, robbery suspects, Vehicle Crash

GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Highway Patrol Troopers arrested four people near Greenville today after a chase ended in a crash.

At about 3:40 p.m., Highway Patrol Troopers spotted a white Chevy Tahoe that is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery that took place in Lone Oak heading west on Highway 69.

READ MORE: Mother Of Fort Worth 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Killed By Her Own Father Last Month Blames Herself For What Happened

Aftermath of a crash in Greenville that happened after a chase. (Credit: CBSDFW.COM)

They tried to pull the Tahoe over, but the suspects refused to stop and fled, leading the officers on a chase.

READ MORE: Last Minute Shoppers In North Texas May Find They Have Less Company Than Expected

The chase ended when the Tahoe hit a black Camaro.

All four suspects were arrested and in custody. Some were injured, police said.

The driver of the Camaro was not harmed.

MORE NEWS: Navy Seals, Special Warfare Operations Personnel File Suit Challenging Biden Administration Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate

The investigation is ongoing.

CBSDFW.com Staff