CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Amber Alert, DFW News, Fairview Police Department, Missing Child, missing teen

FAIRVIEW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert for a missing girl from Fairview was issued Sunday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hayley Giandoni, 14, was last seen on Dec. 18 at about 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Stonehenge Dr. in Fairview.

READ MORE: Mother, Children Rescued From Dallas Apartment Fire

Texas DPS said Giandoni was abducted, but did not describe any suspects. She is considered to be in “grave or immediate” danger.

Giandoni is white and is about 5’4″ and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

READ MORE: There's A New Millionaire In Mansfield

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Fairview Police said they did not believe that there was any threat to the public.

MORE NEWS: Texas To Spend $123M More In Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds On Public And Higher Education

Anyone with information about Hayley’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Fairview Police Department at (972) 886-4211.

CBSDFW.com Staff