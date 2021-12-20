FAIRVIEW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert for a missing girl from Fairview was issued Sunday night.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hayley Giandoni, 14, was last seen on Dec. 18 at about 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Stonehenge Dr. in Fairview.READ MORE: Mother, Children Rescued From Dallas Apartment Fire
Texas DPS said Giandoni was abducted, but did not describe any suspects. She is considered to be in “grave or immediate” danger.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Hayley Giandoni from Fairview, TX, on 12/19/2021 pic.twitter.com/UhXv0kHSSI
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) December 20, 2021
Giandoni is white and is about 5’4″ and weighs approximately 170 lbs.READ MORE: There's A New Millionaire In Mansfield
She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.
Fairview Police said they did not believe that there was any threat to the public.MORE NEWS: Texas To Spend $123M More In Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds On Public And Higher Education
Anyone with information about Hayley’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Fairview Police Department at (972) 886-4211.