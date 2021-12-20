DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks officials announced today that due to rising COVID-19 cases, they were cancelling their kids’ Holiday Camps.
“Out of an abundance of caution while COVID-19 numbers are on the rise, and for the safety of campers and staff, Mavs Academy Holiday Camps have been cancelled, effective immediately,” a Mavs spokesperson said Monday.
The camps, which were open to boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 7 and 18, were set to meet back in person this year for the first time since December 2019. Three different camp programs were originally scheduled to take place between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31.
Officials had planned to take safety precautions including social distancing, mask wearing, and sanitization, but due to rising cases and the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant, decided the safest course was to cancel the camp this year.