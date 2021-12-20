DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was killed after Dallas Police said she crashed into the back of a retired off-duty officer’s SUV early Monday morning, Dec. 20.
Police said it happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 8800 block of Julius Schepps Freeway.
At the time, a retired off-duty officer working security, parked in the left lane of northbound 9000 Julius Schepps Freeway blocking for a road crew with emergency lights activated.
That’s when police said a woman changed lanes from center to the left lane to overtake another vehicle.
That’s when the driver crashed into the back of the SUV.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said she died at the scene.
The off-duty officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.