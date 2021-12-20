North Texas Spring-Like Conditions Friday Quickly Turning To Wet, Winter Weather SaturdayA strong cold front is headed to North Texas overnight. It will take temperatures from the upper 70s Friday afternoon, to the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.

Texas Baptist Men Preparing To Deploy To Kentucky In Wake Of Deadly Tornado OutbreakSome North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states.

Search Continues For Victims Of Tornadoes That Killed Dozens In Central U.S.Rescuers in the middle of the U.S. are resuming search operations for victims of a deadly tornado outbreak that left dozens of people dead and flattened entire communities.