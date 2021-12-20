DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville Police discovered that a man had been shot when they responded to a medical emergency call.
On December 20, 2021 at approximately 4:08 p.m., Duncanville police officers were dispatched to the area of West Wheatland Road and Ave C on a call about a subject lying on the ground bleeding.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim, whose condition is currently unknown, was transported by the Duncanville Fire Department to Methodist Central Hospital.
Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no further information is being released, including the identity of the victim.