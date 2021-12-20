AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced today that millions of dollars will be awarded for law enforcement operations related to the border.
The Public Safety Office (PSO) is set to provide an additional $38.4 million in direct support of Operation Lone Star (OLS). The Governor's PSO has already awarded $74.8 million in OLS funds to cities and counties in proximity to the Texas-Mexico border since March 2021.
"This additional funding will strengthen our response to the border crisis and ensure our law enforcement and local partners have the resources they need to keep our communities safe in the federal government's absence," Abbott said.
The additional funding includes:
- $19.5 million for specialized law enforcement equipment/supplies such as patrol vehicles, interoperable radios, surveillance equipment, bulletproof vests, thermal/night vision technology, as well as search and rescue equipment.
- $16 million for additional overtime, contract, and salaried peace officers, jailers, prosecutors, indigent defense counsel, and administrative court staff.
- $1.9 million for construction of regional emergency communication/radio towers, as well as additional capacity in county jail facilities.
- $800 thousand for travel costs associated with non-border counties providing law enforcement assistance to border disaster-declared counties, as well as specialized training for law enforcement and prosecution personnel.
These funds are the latest move Abbott has taken with regards to the border.
He has previously signed laws providing a cumulative $3 billion for border security efforts, deployed National Guard and DPS troopers to the border, authorized the construction of a border wall, issued an executive order making it illegal for non-governmental entities to transport undocumented immigrants, and taken legal action to enforce the Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies in Texas.