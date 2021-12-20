FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – “My daughter would still be alive if not for me and that’s what’s hurting me the most.”

Marissa Potts is a victim who, according to court records, has been beaten and choked by the father of her children, Billy Joiner Jr.

“I remember people telling me, if he’ll do it to you, he’ll probably do it to the children, and I was like ‘nooo.'”

Three weeks ago, she says, he snapped.

Angered by the sound of three-year-old Elena shrieking, he dragged their daughter, Marissa says, into a bathroom.

“When we finally got the door open, all you see is like steam coming out. He literally made her stand in the shower naked in the hot water. And for you to be able to watch your child burn…” Marissa trailed off.

Marissa says she called police, only to have Joiner hold his hand over her mouth to keep her from talking.

The next day, she says, he beat Elena unconscious. She later died in the hospital.

“That was like a living nightmare that we experienced.”

Pregnant for the first time at 17, Marissa has had five children with Joiner in five years. She’s now expecting her sixth.

Marissa left Joiner several times, even starting a GoFundMe this year “to get away from a relationship.”

But she always ended up coming back.

“I wanted my family back together. It was the dream that I was reaching for pretty much in my head, like that was everything that I wanted.”

Even when, the family says, CPS barred Billy from having access, Marissa says she let him move back in.

“I never hurt my child physically, but she’s dead because I let him come to the home. And that’s something I have to live with for the rest of my life. That’s something…” Marissa said as she turned away.

Jan Langbein with Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support says the focus here should be on the abuser.

“I do not think she should be behind bars. This is not something she did. I feel strongly about that,” said Langbein.

“Violence in the home is all about power and control and when someone who feels he deserves the power, he demands the power and he can punish her, his family, if he doesn’t feel like he has the power.”

Elena’s siblings are now in foster care. Marissa hopes to get them back one day, but the most important thing, she says, is that they’re safe.