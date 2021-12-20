DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother and her children are being treated at an area hospital, following a fire in their apartment unit shortly after midnight Monday, Dec. 20.
Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to Interlace Apartments, at 3811 Gannon Lane in Southwest Dallas around 12:20 a.m.
When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from a second floor apartment.
A woman from inside the apartment had already been pulled to safety by someone who spotted the fire.
With reports of her children still being inside, “firefighters quickly deployed hand lines and moved in for rescue and suppression operations. Thanks to their quick actions, not only were they able to rescue the children from the apartment, but they also contained the fire to the unit of origin,” Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a news release.
Investigators were able to determine that the fire began in the living room, but are still in the process of determining exactly how.
Apartment management is working directly with any residents who were impacted by collateral damage from the fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.