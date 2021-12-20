DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With less than a week away from Christmas, shopping centers are packed in the metroplex. Whether it’s people trying to find gifts for their loved one or friends, the new rise in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads is not keeping shoppers away.

“We made sure that we did many things to make sure that the environment was safe, that the visit with Santa was safe that we were doing things in a way that wouldn’t compromise anyone’s health,” said Angie Freed, General Manager of Galleria Dallas.

Freed told CBS 11 News they’ve seen about a 28-percent increase in sales compared to last year when many people sat out due to the pandemic. That increase is almost in line with 2019 pre-pandemic.

“We’ve certainly seen a return to bricks and mortar and a return to shopping, preliminary reports from our retailers are that sales are up,” added Freed.

Shoppers told CBS 11 they still wanted to shop in-person as they feel safe doing so right now.

“With the COVID-19 rise, I think that’s going to be our new norm there’s always going to be a new variant and it’s going to have to be something that we adjust to,” said shopper Crystal Thomas.