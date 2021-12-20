LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in West Texas on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy after shots were fired a day earlier at a mall.
Lubbock police said two people suffered minor injuries when shots were fired Sunday at 5:35 p.m. in a common area of South Plains Mall.
Police say one person was grazed with a bullet and another was injured while leaving the scene.
The teen who was arrested has been charged with aggravated assault and has been booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
Police said it appears that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.
