COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas A&M student-athlete Chance Gibson died in a car crash on Saturday, Dec. 18, the university confirms.

Gibson, an 18-year-old freshman from The Woodlands, competed in cross country and track and field.

During his first semester at A&M, Gibson competed in the Aggie Opener 5K and the Texas A&M Invitational 8K, the university said in a statement.

“Words cannot express the loss of Chance,” A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry said in a statement. “Chance was a great young person with a bright future. He will be missed by everyone that came in contact with him.”

Distance and cross country coach Wendel McRaven said in a statement, “Our hearts are broken. Chance was a bright, funny and determined young man. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gibson family. As a coach and a parent this is really tough. It is going to take us all a while to wrap our heads around this tragedy.”

“This is a tragic moment for the Gibson family, Texas A&M and for our cross country and track & field programs,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said in a statement. “On behalf of everyone at Texas A&M Athletics, we offer sincere condolences to Chance’s family, his teammates and his friends.”

The preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, a 2020 Nissan car was traveling westbound on Highway 105 between College Station and The Woodlands.

A 2019 Dodge car, driven by Gibson, was traveling eastbound at an unsafe speed for the roadway conditions, according to DPS.

The Dodge began to hydroplane, causing it to go into the westbound lane and strike the Nissan head-on, KBTX-TV reported.

The driver of the Nissan, Ann Taylor, 50, of San Antonio was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with what DPS says were incapacitating injuries.