DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fresh off yesterday’s win, Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe is making sure five families from the Greater Dallas Boys and Girls Club have a very merry Christmas this year.

The families arrived at Grand Prairie Walmart thinking they were only going to meet Ty Nsekhe. Then he announced a $1,000 shopping spree.

Rusheco Waldon’s son and two nephews picked out everything on their list.

Waldon said before today, she wasn’t sure if there’d much under the tree this year. Yes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year but for many families, providing what’s associated with that has been hard.

“This is just… we’re overwhelmed,” she said. “My sister, she hasn’t been able to work so for her children to get something and to be able to participate, yeah she was worried about what she was going to do for them.”

For the last 5 years, the Ty Nsekhe Foundation has hosted a surprise Christmas shopping spree, saying this is what the holidays are truly about.

As an Arlington Bowie High School grad, he said there’s no better place to do that than right here in North Texas.

“It’s crazy because I grew up right down the street off of Green Oaks, Bowie, right down the street, so this is amazing that I’m able to do this in my hometown,” he said. “For so many years I’ve been in different regions. Washington, Buffalo… to be back here in Arlington doing the same event, it’s amazing.”