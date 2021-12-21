ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Police motorcycle officer was hurt in a major accident along the I-30 service road in Rockwall Tuesday afternoon, police said.
According to officials, the officer was involved in the single-vehicle crash just before 1 p.m..
“The officer had previously been assisting with a funeral escort that occurred in Rockwall,” police said in a statement. “Rockwall EMS responded to the scene and transported the officer to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”
Deputies from the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.
The westbound lanes of the service road were shut down for several hours while deputies did their investigation.
Police did not release the name of the officer or his or her condition.