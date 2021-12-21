DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across North Texas local health departments are mirroring President Biden’s urgency to get vaccinated.

Both Dallas and Tarrant counties hosting pop up events this week.

With so many people out and about doing some last-minute shopping, Dallas County HHS wanted to make things easy by bringing vaccines to one Walmart in east Dallas.

“I know my wife needed a vaccine and she wanted to come out here and get it,” Eldridge Cane said.

Michelle McClain said she is feeling uneasy after learning the CDC estimates the Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of new cases in the U.S.

“It made me more nervous now that there’s a third strain,” she said. “We’re going to travel back down south and be with family and a lot of them have already been vaccinated.”

She wants to make sure she’s doing her part. She thought she’d be one of the only ones attending Dallas County Health and Human Services’ vaccine pop up, but was wrong.

“When I saw the line I was like oh wow okay!” she said.

More than 200 vaccines were distributed in just a few hours.

“Those are great numbers,” Dallas County HHS spokesperson Christian Grisales said. “We understand people are getting the message it’s important to get vaccinated right before the holidays.”

This was Dallas County’s last vaccination event ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Fair Park will reopen January 2nd.

Tarrant County will have sites open through Thursday. Two happening tomorrow. One at First Street Mission Ministries from 8am-4pm. The other at Medstar headquarters from 12-6pm.

“Everyone traveling and shopping and everything.. I’m glad I was here today!” McClain said.

After today’s vaccination effort wrapped up we’re told now, 70 % of Dallas County has received at least one vaccine.