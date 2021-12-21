DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is one cent less than from this day last week and is 95 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year, the association said in a news release Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.30, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.08 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Gasoline demand surged last week, buoyed by increased pre-holiday consumer confidence.

But concerns of the COVID-19 omicron variant’s economic impact has created some volatility in the crude oil market.

As a result, pump prices are falling again week-to-week as crude oil prices wobble.

“As millions of Texans plan to hit the road to celebrate the year-end holidays, they are being greeted by the cheapest gas price average in the country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices may continue to slide as the market continues to assess the latest possible economic impact of the omicron variant.”

AAA Texas forecasts a near pre-pandemic recovery for the year-end holiday travel season, and most Texans (more than 94%) are anticipated to take a road trip.

Drivers in California are paying the most at $4.66 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.