HONDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 21 for three children who were reportedly abducted Monday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 9-year-old Lucas Wright, 8-year-old Ariana Wright, and 11-year-old Johnathan Wright were last seen Monday around 3:45 p.m. on CR 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo.

Authorities are looking for 40-year-old Johnathan Wright in connection with their abduction, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the siblings were last seen wearing all green outerwear and LL Bean undercoats.

Officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Wright is described as a white man, standing 5’09” and weighing 170 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and could be wearing a green jacket or hoodie.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call Medina County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 741-6153.

Hondo is about 315 miles south of Dallas.