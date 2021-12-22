LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left a teenager dead has been submitted to the Tarrant County DA’s office.
The incident happened on September 3, when a car Estevan Ramirez, 18, was a passenger in was pulled over during a traffic stop. The driver and front side passenger got out of the car and took off running, but Ramirez, the back seat passenger, allegedly remained.
A former officer fired his weapon, killing Ramirez.
Police said they believed he had a gun. The police chief said at the time the officer had “no choice but to shoot.”
In the days after, Lake Worth Police alleged that the car was stolen and that the gun the victim was allegedly holding had been used in an aggravated robbery. However, none of the three other people in the car have been arrested or charged with any crime.
On Dec. 1, the former officer who fired his gun resigned from the force.
The Lake Worth Police Department thanked the Fort Worth Police Department and Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes for their professionalism throughout the investigation, which now transitions to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s office.
In the coming months, the case will be sent to a grand jury for review.