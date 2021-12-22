DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in two animal cruelty cases.
In the first case, a suspect and killed a dog on or around December 1, in the area of 800 N. Morocco Avenue.
Then, on or around December 5, a suspect shot a cat in the area of 5800 Bernal Dr. The cat suffered serious injuries and later died from them.
Police did not indicate that the cases were or were not connected.
If you have any information regarding who shot either animal, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Animal Cruelty Detective Hannah Tamez #8518 at 214-671-0115 or email at Hannah.tamez@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 216749-2021 (dog) or 220040-2021 (cat).