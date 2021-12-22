FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man he knew to death in a parking garage last night.
Police said that on Dec. 22, at about 1:18 a.m., the Frisco Police Department and Frisco Fire Department both responded to a weapons call from the Lucia apartments on 4848 Grand Gate Way.
When officers arrived, they found Donavan Stephney, 30, of Dallas lying in the parking garage with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The suspect, Kenarri Johnson, 31, of Frisco was still at the scene and arrested. He has been charged with a first-degree felony charge of murder and his bond was set at $250,000.

Police said their initial investigation indicated the two men knew each other previously, but they did not specify any possible motives.