FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is now just a couple days away.

The timeframe is too short for most online deliveries to make it in time for the holiday, so many last minute shoppers are turning to physical stores.

However, not everything they want is in stock.

Ion Zanca said he ordered a PlayStation online weeks ago, but it’s looking like it won’t arrive by Christmas.

“No luck there,” he said. “It’s been really difficult.”

Despite all of the issues, the National Retail Federation is predicting an 11% increase in holiday sales this year.

“It’s definitely busier than last year, but it wasn’t unbearable,” shopper Francesco Criscuolo said.

“The parking and the driving is what has been bad,” shopper Jennifer Worth said.

The holiday shopping is expected to continue into the new year.

The NRF found that 65% of holiday shoppers plan to shop during the week immediately following Christmas.