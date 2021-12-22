WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead and man was arrested for felony evading arrest after the two were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning, Dec. 22 in Weatherford.

Police said the crash happened around 1:300 a.m. in the 2400 block of Ft Worth Hwy.

Officers arrived on scene where an off-duty police officer was performing first aid on a 36-year-old woman.

Weatherford Police said a 21-year-old man on the scene had flagged down the off-duty officer and told him the woman had been injured because of an accident.

The woman did not survive her injuries.

While officers were investigating, the man fled the scene in his Dodge Challenger leading officers from Weatherford Police and deputies from Parker County Sheriff’s Department on a pursuit.

The chase continued to the courthouse square where the car struck the stone wall at the northwest portion of the square.

The driver then got out and ran.

Police found him around 5:00 a.m. not far from the area and placed him under arrest for felony evading with a vehicle.

The man had visible injuries and was taken to a hospital.

He was later released and is currently being interviewed by investigators for his involvement in the fatality accident.

If anyone has any information or believe they witnessed any portion of this incident to contact the case detective, Chris Brown at (817) 598-4340 or his email, cbrown@weatherfordtx.gov

Information/tips can also be reported anonymously to Parker County Crime Stoppers by calling (817) 598-5555. Media Contact: Sergeant John Rudolph, 817-598-4339, jrudolph@weatherfordtx.gov