It's Not Just Your Imagination: Texas Is Growing, Fast!New census data shows that Texas is the fastest growing state in the nation. That status brings challenges, but benefits as well.

30 minutes ago

Euless Detective’s Wife Released From Hospital Just In Time For ChristmasJust three days before Christmas, a Euless detective’s wife is back home after being seriously hurt in a car crash.

41 minutes ago

Lewisville Officer Goes Beyond Call Of Duty, Gets Denton Couple's Stolen Rings Back Days Before Their WeddingA couple in Denton is celebrating their wedding night thanks in part to a Lewisville Police Officer who went beyond the call of duty to give them back the traditional symbols of their union.

1 hour ago