WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court said it would hear challenges to President Biden’s vaccine mandate in a special hearing on Jan. 7.
The court order detailing the special hearing consolidates hearings for applications to stay the order in two cases, Biden v Missouri and Becerra v Louisiana, into one session.
The stays have been deferred until oral arguments are presented.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded on Twitter and said, “If the Justices apply the Constitution they will strike down those mandates.”
BREAKING: Supreme Court will hear challenges to Biden's Vaccine mandate.
If the Justices apply the Constitution they will strike down those mandates.
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 22, 2021