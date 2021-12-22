WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Weatherford Police arrested a man they suspect of being “directly involved” in a car accident that left a woman dead and alleged he assaulted an officer.

Investigators said that Justice Dean Moore, 21, was taken into custody by Weatherford officers after he was released from the hospital where he had been treated for minor injuries. Moore allegedly tried to flee the scene of the wreck.

Moore agreed to talk to the detectives at the police department and made statements that indicated he was directly involved in the car accident that left a 36-year-old woman dead early on Wednesday morning.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon for his alleged involvement in the collision.

Officials said that Moore was also charged with Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle and Assaulting a Public Servant after he attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle and punched an officer who attempted to stop him when he left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Moore has an extensive criminal record dating back to at least Nov. 2017, when he was charged with burglarizing a vehicle and stealing a firearm. He also has been arrested for other incidences of burglary, smuggling firearms, and assault.

Police said the investigation was still active. The name of the victim, her relationship to the suspect, and motive have not been released.