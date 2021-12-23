NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own.
Collin County Covid Testing Sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8
COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary.
- Find a Health Center (U.S. Health and Human Services)
- COVID-19 Testing Near Me (Google Maps)
- CVS Health
- Walgreens
- Local Independent Pharmacies
- Walmart in partnership with Quest Diagnostics
Denton County Covid Testing Sites: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/99c08bf4e29e46e2bdfac707e9bb9dc6
UPCOMING DENTON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITES
The following are free drive thru testing clinics provided by DCPH. Please remain in your vehicle for the duration of your testing appointment. Principle Health Systems will administer a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to detect for current COVID-19 infection. Appointments are required.
- DATE: Tuesday, December 28th and Wednesday, December 29th
- LOCATION: Denton County Public Health – 535 S. Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205
- Click here to schedule in Denton
- DATE: Thursday, December 30th
- LOCATION: Westside Baptist Church – 900 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX 75067
- Scheduling not available yet
- You will receive an appointment confirmation email after registering for your testing appointment.
ELIGIBILITY
Eligibility for free COVID-19 testing through the DCPH partnership with Principle Health Systems includes individuals currently experiencing one or more COVID-19 symptom(s) OR a recent exposure to someone who has COVID-19. Individuals with a recent exposure should be tested no earlier than 5 days after their latest exposure.
TESTING PROCESS
A clinician will use a swab to collect a specimen from your nose. The specimen will then be sent to a laboratory. Patients can access their results online approximately 48 hours after testing.
If you have any questions, please call the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday 8 AM – 5 PM at 940-349-2585.
LOCATING OTHER TESTING SITES
Additional PCR and antigen testing sites can be found at local pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and additional testing centers. Please call or verify cost, availability, insurance coverage, and/or eligibility prior to seeking testing elsewhere.
Dallas County Covid Testing Sites: https://www.dallascounty.org/Assets/uploads/docs/covid-19/testing/Dec7-TestingLocationsUpdate-Website.pdf
Dallas College Drive-Thru Locations:
Mountain View Campus
4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas 75211
Ends Friday, December 24th
Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms
Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm
Free, with or without insurance
No appointment required
Drive-thru testing
Richland Campus
12800 Abrams Rd. Dallas, TX 75243
Ends Friday, December 24th
Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms
Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm
Free, with or without insurance
No appointment required
Drive-thru testing
Parkland
- Parkland Hospital has opened eight community-based clinics open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria. Patients can call the COVID-19 patient line at (214) 590-8060, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit www.parklandhospital.com/COVID19testing
- Bluitt-Flowers Health Center
- 303 E. Overton Road, Dallas, TX 75216
- Open Monday-Friday
- deHaro-Saldivar Health Center
- 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211
- Open Monday-Saturday
- Carlyle Smith, Jr. Health Center
- 801 Conover Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
- Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
- Garland Health Center
- 802 Hopkins Street, Garland, TX 75040
- Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon
- Hatcher Station Health Center
- 4600 Scyene Road, Dallas, TX 75210
- Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon
- Irving Health Center
- 1800 N. Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061
- Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday
- Southeast Dallas Health Center
- 9202 Elam Road, Dallas, TX 75217
- Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
- Vickery Health Center
- 8224 Park Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75231
- Open Sunday only
City of Dallas Mobile Testing
City of Dallas provides mobile testing to residents who do not have transportation means to get to a testing site. To be eligible for COVID-19 Mobile Testing, residents must:
- Reside in any ZIP code in the City of Dallas; and
- NOT have transportation and NOT have the means to get to a testing site.
- Appointments for mobile in-home testing are free for eligible residents and can be scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday through the MCI diagnostic Center screening line by calling 1-833-657-1887. Results will be available within 48-72 hours.
Tarrant County Covid Testing Sites:
https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control—prevention/COVID-19/covid-19-testing-in-tarrant-county.html
Southwest Public Health Clinic
6551 Granbury Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76,133
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-In
On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing is available until 11 a.m. Will resume testing on Dec. 28.
Bagsby Williams Public Health Clinic
3212 Miller Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76,019
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-In
On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing is available until 11 a.m. Will resume testing on Dec. 28.
Watauga Public Health Center
6601 Watauga Road, Watauga TX 76,148
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-In
On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing is available until 11 a.m. Will resume testing on Dec. 28.
Arlington Adult Health Services
2596 E. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, TX 76,014
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-In
On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing is available until 11 a.m. Will resume testing on Dec. 28.
Burleson Fire Station #3
245 Lakewood Drive, Burleson, TX 76,028
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 to 10 a.m.
Walk-In
Appointments are highly required. Sign up on the website or by calling 682-312-2780.
Click here to make appointment: https://www.burlesontx.com/2073/Testing-Site
Ben Thanh Market
1818 E Pioneer Pkwy Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76,010
Shallow Nasal Swab Test – Open to All Ages
Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Drive-Thru
Appointments are highly encouraged, but not required. Those with appointment times will be taken before those who arrive without an appointment. For help with registration or results call 877-862-4647. Those arriving without a vehicle will also be able to receive a test.
Click here to make appointment: texas.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/
Results will be available between 24-48 hours after testing. The test results will be sent via text or email based on the participants preference or by calling 877-862-4647
Northwest Public Health Center
3800 Adam Grubb Road, Lake Worth, TX 76,135
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-In
Click here to make appointment:
On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing is available until 11 a.m. Will resume testing on Dec. 28.
University of Texas at Arlington
435 Spaniolo Dr, Arlington, TX 76,010
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Walk-In
Appointments are encouraged at this time, but not required.
Click here to make appointment: curative.com/
If you are visually impaired or need additional assistance, please call the UTA support line at 888-702-9042 to find and book an appointment.
Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus
300 Trinity Campus Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76,102
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Drive-Thru
Sign-up for your COVID-19 test here, registration is encouraged, but not required.
Click here to make appointment: www.mycovidappointment.com/
Tarrant County College South Campus
5301 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76,119
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Drive-Thru
Sign-up for your COVID-19 test here, registration is encouraged, but not required.
Click here to make appointment: www.mycovidappointment.com/
Tarrant County College Northwest Campus
4801 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76,179
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Drive-Thru
Sign-up for your COVID-19 test here, registration is encouraged, but not required.
Click here to make appointment: www.mycovidappointment.com/
Tarrant County College Northeast Campus
828 W Harwood Road, Hurst, TX 76,054
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Drive-Thru
Sign-up for your COVID-19 test here, registration is encouraged, but not required.
Click here to make appointment: www.mycovidappointment.com/
TEXRail – North Side Station
3001 Decatur Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76,106
Saliva Test – No age restriction – must be able to fill a vial with saliva.
Monday to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drive-Thru
Northeast Annex
837 Brown Trail, Bedford, TX 76,022
Shallow Nasal Swab Test – Open to All Ages
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drive-Thru
Appointments are highly encouraged, but not required. Those with appointment times will be taken before those who arrive without an appointment. For help with registration or results call 877-862-4647. Those arriving without a vehicle will also be able to receive a test.
Click here to make appointment: texas.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/
Results will be available between 24-48 hours after testing. The test results will be sent via text or email based on the participants preference or by calling 877-862-4647
Resource Connection – Parking LOT D
1500 Circle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76,119
Shallow Nasal Swab Test – Open to All Ages
Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drive-Thru
Appointments are highly encouraged, but not required. Those with appointment times will be taken before those who arrive without an appointment. For help with registration or results call 877-862-4647. Those arriving without a vehicle will also be able to receive a test.
Click here to make appointment: texas.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/
Results will be available between 24-48 hours after testing. The test results will be sent via text or email based on the participants preference or by calling 877-862-4647
Tarrant County College Southeast Campus
2100 Southeast Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76,018
Shallow Nasal Swab Test
Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Drive-Thru
Sign-up for your COVID-19 test here, registration is encouraged, but not required.
Click here to make appointment: www.mycovidappointment.com/