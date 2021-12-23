NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own.

Collin County Covid Testing Sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8

COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary.

Denton County Covid Testing Sites: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/99c08bf4e29e46e2bdfac707e9bb9dc6

UPCOMING DENTON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITES

The following are free drive thru testing clinics provided by DCPH. Please remain in your vehicle for the duration of your testing appointment. Principle Health Systems will administer a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to detect for current COVID-19 infection. Appointments are required.

DATE: Tuesday, December 28th and Wednesday, December 29th LOCATION: Denton County Public Health – 535 S. Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205 Click here to schedule in Denton

DATE: Thursday, December 30th LOCATION: Westside Baptist Church – 900 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX 75067 Scheduling not available yet

You will receive an appointment confirmation email after registering for your testing appointment.

ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility for free COVID-19 testing through the DCPH partnership with Principle Health Systems includes individuals currently experiencing one or more COVID-19 symptom(s) OR a recent exposure to someone who has COVID-19. Individuals with a recent exposure should be tested no earlier than 5 days after their latest exposure.

TESTING PROCESS

A clinician will use a swab to collect a specimen from your nose. The specimen will then be sent to a laboratory. Patients can access their results online approximately 48 hours after testing.

If you have any questions, please call the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday 8 AM – 5 PM at 940-349-2585.

LOCATING OTHER TESTING SITES

Additional PCR and antigen testing sites can be found at local pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and additional testing centers. Please call or verify cost, availability, insurance coverage, and/or eligibility prior to seeking testing elsewhere.

Dallas County Covid Testing Sites: https://www.dallascounty.org/Assets/uploads/docs/covid-19/testing/Dec7-TestingLocationsUpdate-Website.pdf

Dallas College Drive-Thru Locations:

Mountain View Campus

4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas 75211

Ends Friday, December 24th

Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms

Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm

Free, with or without insurance

No appointment required

Drive-thru testing

Richland Campus

12800 Abrams Rd. Dallas, TX 75243

Ends Friday, December 24th

Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms

Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm

Free, with or without insurance

No appointment required

Drive-thru testing

Parkland

Parkland Hospital has opened eight community-based clinics open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria. Patients can call the COVID-19 patient line at (214) 590-8060, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit www.parklandhospital.com/COVID19testing

Bluitt-Flowers Health Center 303 E. Overton Road, Dallas, TX 75216 Open Monday-Friday

deHaro-Saldivar Health Center 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211 Open Monday-Saturday

Carlyle Smith, Jr. Health Center 801 Conover Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Garland Health Center 802 Hopkins Street, Garland, TX 75040 Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Hatcher Station Health Center 4600 Scyene Road, Dallas, TX 75210 Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Irving Health Center 1800 N. Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Southeast Dallas Health Center 9202 Elam Road, Dallas, TX 75217 Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

Vickery Health Center 8224 Park Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Open Sunday only



City of Dallas Mobile Testing

City of Dallas provides mobile testing to residents who do not have transportation means to get to a testing site. To be eligible for COVID-19 Mobile Testing, residents must:

Reside in any ZIP code in the City of Dallas; and

NOT have transportation and NOT have the means to get to a testing site.

Appointments for mobile in-home testing are free for eligible residents and can be scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday through the MCI diagnostic Center screening line by calling 1-833-657-1887. Results will be available within 48-72 hours.

Tarrant County Covid Testing Sites:

https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control—prevention/COVID-19/covid-19-testing-in-tarrant-county.html

Southwest Public Health Clinic

6551 Granbury Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76,133

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-In

On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing is available until 11 a.m. Will resume testing on Dec. 28.

Bagsby Williams Public Health Clinic

3212 Miller Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76,019

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-In

On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing is available until 11 a.m. Will resume testing on Dec. 28.

Watauga Public Health Center

6601 Watauga Road, Watauga TX 76,148

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-In

On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing is available until 11 a.m. Will resume testing on Dec. 28.

Arlington Adult Health Services

2596 E. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, TX 76,014

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-In

On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing is available until 11 a.m. Will resume testing on Dec. 28.

Burleson Fire Station #3

245 Lakewood Drive, Burleson, TX 76,028

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 to 10 a.m.

Walk-In

Appointments are highly required. Sign up on the website or by calling 682-312-2780.

Click here to make appointment: https://www.burlesontx.com/2073/Testing-Site

Ben Thanh Market

1818 E Pioneer Pkwy Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76,010

Shallow Nasal Swab Test – Open to All Ages

Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive-Thru

Appointments are highly encouraged, but not required. Those with appointment times will be taken before those who arrive without an appointment. For help with registration or results call 877-862-4647. Those arriving without a vehicle will also be able to receive a test.

Click here to make appointment: texas.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/

Results will be available between 24-48 hours after testing. The test results will be sent via text or email based on the participants preference or by calling 877-862-4647

Northwest Public Health Center

3800 Adam Grubb Road, Lake Worth, TX 76,135

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-In

Click here to make appointment:

On Thursday, Dec. 23, testing is available until 11 a.m. Will resume testing on Dec. 28.

University of Texas at Arlington

435 Spaniolo Dr, Arlington, TX 76,010

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-In

Appointments are encouraged at this time, but not required.

Click here to make appointment: curative.com/

If you are visually impaired or need additional assistance, please call the UTA support line at 888-702-9042 to find and book an appointment.

Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus

300 Trinity Campus Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76,102

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive-Thru

Sign-up for your COVID-19 test here, registration is encouraged, but not required.

Click here to make appointment: www.mycovidappointment.com/

Tarrant County College South Campus

5301 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76,119

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive-Thru

Sign-up for your COVID-19 test here, registration is encouraged, but not required.

Click here to make appointment: www.mycovidappointment.com/

Tarrant County College Northwest Campus

4801 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76,179

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive-Thru

Sign-up for your COVID-19 test here, registration is encouraged, but not required.

Click here to make appointment: www.mycovidappointment.com/

Tarrant County College Northeast Campus

828 W Harwood Road, Hurst, TX 76,054

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive-Thru

Sign-up for your COVID-19 test here, registration is encouraged, but not required.

Click here to make appointment: www.mycovidappointment.com/

TEXRail – North Side Station

3001 Decatur Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76,106

Saliva Test – No age restriction – must be able to fill a vial with saliva.

Monday to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-Thru

Northeast Annex

837 Brown Trail, Bedford, TX 76,022

Shallow Nasal Swab Test – Open to All Ages

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-Thru

Appointments are highly encouraged, but not required. Those with appointment times will be taken before those who arrive without an appointment. For help with registration or results call 877-862-4647. Those arriving without a vehicle will also be able to receive a test.

Click here to make appointment: texas.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/

Results will be available between 24-48 hours after testing. The test results will be sent via text or email based on the participants preference or by calling 877-862-4647

Resource Connection – Parking LOT D

1500 Circle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76,119

Shallow Nasal Swab Test – Open to All Ages

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-Thru

Appointments are highly encouraged, but not required. Those with appointment times will be taken before those who arrive without an appointment. For help with registration or results call 877-862-4647. Those arriving without a vehicle will also be able to receive a test.

Click here to make appointment: texas.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/

Results will be available between 24-48 hours after testing. The test results will be sent via text or email based on the participants preference or by calling 877-862-4647

Tarrant County College Southeast Campus

2100 Southeast Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76,018

Shallow Nasal Swab Test

Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive-Thru

Sign-up for your COVID-19 test here, registration is encouraged, but not required.

Click here to make appointment: www.mycovidappointment.com/