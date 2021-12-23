RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Last Sunday, an observant Richland Hills Police officer rescued three victims of labor trafficking during a routine traffic stop and arrested their traffickers.

On December 19 at about 12:40 a.m., the officer was on his usual patrol route in the 3400 block of Booth Calloway Road in Richland Hills, Texas when he conducted a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation. The vehicle was occupied by the driver and four passengers, none of whom had identification or spoke English.

During the encounter, the officer noticed that the three passengers in the rear were all young men who seemed unusually nervous. Out of concern for their welfare, the officer continued his investigation.

With the assistance of a Spanish-speaking Richland Hills Police Officer, it was determined that the three young men were all victims of human labor trafficking. One was under the age of 18. The two men in the front of the car were then arrested on charges related to human trafficking.

The front passenger was identified as Jose Leonel Flores, 45, and the driver was identified as Jorge Martinez Jimenez, 34. Both men have been charged with Trafficking of Persons Under 18 Prostitution/Forced Labor (a first degree felony) and Trafficking of Persons (a second degree felony).

Leonel Flores was also charged with Failure to ID Fugitive (a Class A misdemeanor), while Martinez Jimenez received a third degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. They were both booked and sent to North Richland Hills Joint Detention Center before they were later transferred to the Tarrant County Detention Center.

The three victims, 17, 18, and 19 year old Guatemalans, were initially transported to the Richland Hills Police Department where they were provided food and victim services. They were later taken to a local victim advocacy center for further assistance and services.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit was also contacted for assistance on this investigation, which police say is ongoing.

If you are a victim or you know someone who may be a victim of human trafficking, please contact 1-888-373-7888, text 233733, or visit humantraffickinghotline.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477) or 469tips.com