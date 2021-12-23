FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As people gather for the holidays with family, opening presents and eating food, not everyone is able to enjoy those privileges.

Unfortunately, thousands will spend Christmas on the streets.

“It’s not getting any better let’s just say that,” said Don Shisler, President and CEO of the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.

Shisler’s organization helps a few hundred people a day with shelter, church services, food and wrap-around services for those in Tarrant County. He says there’s multiple reasons why people don’t have a place to stay his holiday season, but there is one big issue; “The problem in Tarrant County is there’s not enough housing to go around.”

Outside the Union Gospel Mission, there’s several people outside, including Nicole Martine, who will pop up a tent and sleep outside for Christmas after living with her mom. “We got in an argument and she threw me out of her house and that really put me out here so now I’m on the street for Christmas.”

To help those experiencing homelessness, Shisler hopes there will be more volunteers in the days to come to make life a little bit easier for those who don’t have the resources to have an apartment or a house. “We do have groups that travel and they come in an volunteer for a day or two or a week.”

On Thursday, a group from the Pure Fountain Missionary Baptist Church was handing out hats, gloves and food to those experiencing homelessness, “We came out to give back to the community as you can see there’s a lot of people in need,” said volunteer Jadebriaun Solis.

According to the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, there’s 4,435 households experiencing homelessness. 2,075 found a place to call home in 2021 in the County.

To learn more about resources in Tarrant County, click here.

You can also find information about homelessness in Tarrant County on the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition website.