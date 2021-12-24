DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that took place late last night, leaving one man dead.
At about 12:56 a.m. on Dec. 24, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2005 S Beckley Avenue. When they arrived, officers found an adult Latino man lying on the ground in a business parking lot unresponsive with gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Doctors Warn Parents To Watch Out For Holiday Hazards
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the man did not have an ID on him and the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will attempt to identify him using fingerprint analysis.READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Victim Of Arlington Drunk Driving Accident Dies
The investigation is ongoing, and police did not say they had a motive or any suspects.
Now, the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking the public for help. They’re encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or via email, referencing case number 230997-2021.MORE NEWS: Timberview HS Shooting Suspect Timothy Simpkins Arrested Again
Anyone with tips can also call Dallas Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week to submit a tip.