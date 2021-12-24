Menu
Discover DFW: Radiance Light Display In Frisco
Madison Sawyer takes us to Frisco for a stunning Christmas light display in this Discover DFW.
18 minutes ago
Hot And Dry Christmas, Plus The Year In Review
Record-breaking heat is expected tomorrow, plus a look at the biggest weather stories of 2021.
22 minutes ago
Tips On Finding That Perfect Christmas Present
Having trouble finding a gift for someone special in your life? You're not alone. Here are some ideas that can help you make memories without even breaking the bank!
27 minutes ago
Doctors Warn Parents To Watch Out For Holiday Hazards
It can be the most wonderful time of the year, but doctors warn that it can also be one of the most dangerous. Among the hustle and bustle there are some dangers your should know about.
2-Year-Old Victim Of Arlington Drunk Driving Accident Dies
The two-year-old victim of a drunk driving accident in Arlington on Dec. 21 has died, police said Friday.
Latest Forecast
Hot And Dry Christmas, Plus The Year In Review
Record-breaking heat is expected tomorrow, plus a look at the biggest weather stories of 2021.
22 minutes ago
Weather Stories
North Texas Spring-Like Conditions Friday Quickly Turning To Wet, Winter Weather Saturday
A strong cold front is headed to North Texas overnight. It will take temperatures from the upper 70s Friday afternoon, to the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.
Texas Baptist Men Preparing To Deploy To Kentucky In Wake Of Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Some North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states.
Search Continues For Victims Of Tornadoes That Killed Dozens In Central U.S.
Rescuers in the middle of the U.S. are resuming search operations for victims of a deadly tornado outbreak that left dozens of people dead and flattened entire communities.
Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys Inch Closer To Playoff After Beating NY Giants 21-6
The NFL-East leading Dallas Cowboys inched closer to their first playoff berth since 2018, riding their defense to a 21-6 win over the error-plagued New York Giants.
Rangers
Rangers Mascot 'Captain' Brings Holiday Cheer, Gifts To Kids In Hospital
The morning drop-in from Captain marks the first in-person visit for the Rangers mascot since 2019.
Mavericks
Mavericks Fall To Bucks 102-95 With Superstars Out Due To COVID-19
While the Bucks were without their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo because of health and safety protocols, Luka Doncic sat for the first time for that reason for Dallas.
Stars
Stars Goalie Ben Bishop's Career Ended By Knee Issue
Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee.
Discover DFW: Radiance Light Display In Frisco
Madison Sawyer takes us to Frisco for a stunning Christmas light display in this Discover DFW.
18 minutes ago
Hot And Dry Christmas, Plus The Year In Review
Record-breaking heat is expected tomorrow, plus a look at the biggest weather stories of 2021.
22 minutes ago
Tips On Finding That Perfect Christmas Present
Having trouble finding a gift for someone special in your life? You're not alone. Here are some ideas that can help you make memories without even breaking the bank!
27 minutes ago
Spirit Airlines Brings Biometric Check-In To DFW Airport
Spirit Airlines announced they are bringing an "Airport Of The Future" -- low contact -- check-in procedure to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
Christmas Tree Lighting Takes Place At Klyde Warren Park In Dallas Saturday, December 4
Saturday night, Klyde Warren Park will be the place to be as they flip on the switch to light up the park's Christmas tree!
Mick Jagger 'Out And About' In Dallas; Rolling Stones Playing Cotton Bowl Tonight
The Rolling Stones are playing at the Cotton Bowl tonight, November 2 in Dallas but before they take the stage, iconic front man Mick Jagger took in sights around Dallas.
E.S.P Video
Eat See Play in Denton
Exploring on West 7th in Fort Worth
EAT SEE PLAY: Mutts Canine Cantina
I-Team Goes Behind The Scenes With TSA: What To Pack, What To Leave?
The TSA took I-Team's Ginger Allen into DFW International Airport for a behind the scenes look at how closely your personal items are inspected.
More
Discover DFW: Radiance Light Display In Frisco
By
Madison Sawyer
December 24, 2021 at 4:34 pm
Discover DFW
Madison Sawyer takes us to Frisco for a stunning Christmas light display in this Discover DFW.
