DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A deadly shooting on LBJ Freeway Thursday night, Dec. 23 appears to be the result of road rage, according to Dallas Police.
Police said it happened on eastbound LBJ Freeway at the Haymarket exit ramp around 7:40 p.m..
The victim, Reginald Jeffery, 20, was found inside of his vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed him to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police got only a vague vehicle description from witnesses.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Tonya. Mcdaniel at 214-671-4236 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Reference case number 230860-2021.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.