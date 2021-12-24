DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Every time they take the court, the DeSoto girls are bigger, quicker, and better.

Senior Ayanna Thompson said it’s very special. “We’re all like sisters.”

Sisters bonded through the program’s first state title last year. They are currently ranked #1 in Texas again, and #2 in the country.

Senior Amina Muhammad explained, “We wanna win another state championship and a national championship. We stay focused on that.”

When opposing teams scout The Lady Eagles, they have to focus on their seven senior division I signees.

Sa’Myah Smith is going to LSU, Amina Muhammad is headed to UT, Tionna Herron is bound for Kentucky, Ayanna Thompson will play next season at Ole Miss, Jiya Perry’s next stop is SMU, and both Ja’Mia Harris and Michayla Gatewood have signed on to play with Kansas State.

Smith said, “We’re gonna get team’s best shots night-in and night-out. We have to understand the moment.”

The pressure of being so talented, the pressure of being expected to add to the legacy at DeSoto High, and a trophy case that’s already full is a pressure most of us can’t relate to.

Muhammad explained, “We’re expected to beat teams by way more than we are right now. It’s a lot of burden.”

A burden that delays the celebration of being part of something extremely rare until the season and job are done.

Sa’Myah promised, “It’s big we’ll miss being around each other and playing together.”

Ayanna concluded that they “can’t think about the future for too long. We gotta be in the present because we got business to handle.”

The rest of us better enjoy. This type of team doesn’t come around too often.