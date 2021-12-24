ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police said Friday that Timothy Simpkins, accused of shooting four students at Timberview High School in October, has been arrested again.
A department spokesperson said that Simpkins, 18, had been arrested for an alleged "violation of his bond requirements and is now being held at the Tarrant County Jail." They did not go into further detail about what requirement Simpkins violated.
Tarrant County Jail records indicate that Simpkins was arrested on Dec. 23 and is still facing three charges of Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon in relation to the October 6 shooting. His bond has been set at a total of $79,500.
Simpkins' attorney has stated that the shooting was a result of "pervasive bullying" at the high school, a claim which Arlington Police deny.
Police Chief Al Jones said the department’s investigation did not uncover evidence of bullying being involved in the shooting, and alleged that Simpkins was involved in “high-risk activity” with another student.