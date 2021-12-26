DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur says stems from a “medication imbalance.”
Sheriff’s deputies took Erika Wulff Jones into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest. She has not received bond.
Alex Jones declined to say whether he'd been injured or elaborate on what happened beyond that he believes it was related to his wife's recent change of medication.
Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alex Jones is a far-right conspiracy theorist who hosts a radio show known for spreading misinformation. Earlier this year, he was found liable for defamation against the parents of Sandy Hook victims, whom he has repeatedly called “actors” and called their children’s deaths a “hoax.”
Alex Jones has also come under scrutiny for his alleged role in the riot at the Capitol that took place on January 6th. Jones was present at a rally before the riot took place, but he insists he did not encourage any illegal activities and that he tried to lead people away from the Capitol.MORE NEWS: North Texas Churches Are Back In Person For Christmas Eve Services
