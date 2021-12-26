FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager died after a shooting in the Morningside neighborhood yesterday, Fort Worth Police said on Sunday.
At about 10:48 p.m. on Christmas Day, Fort Worth Police Department Central Division officers were dispatched to the intersection of Yuma St and E Maddox Ave in response to a shooting call.
When they arrived, officers found a juvenile male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment, but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Police said that the case is still under investigation.