GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police said Sunday night that they were responding to a shooting at a convenience store in the 700 block of W. Walnut St.
Three people were killed and one person was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition after the suspect opened fire in a Texaco convenience store.
The suspect got away in a white pickup truck and remains at large. Police said they did not have a motive at this time.
Police also said that the northbound lanes of Glenbrook are shut down between Austin St. and Glenbrook.
CBS11 is looking into the story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.